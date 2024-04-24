TikTok faces U.S. ban after Senate approves landmark legislation

The United States Senate has greenlit a significant bill that could potentially lead to the banning of TikTok in America, giving its Chinese owner, ByteDance, a nine-month window to divest its stake in the app or face a blockade in the United States.

This move, part of a package of four bills including military aid for various nations, is set to be signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden upon reaching his desk.

The measure garnered broad support from lawmakers, with 79 Senators voting in favor and 18 against.

Senator Marco Rubio, the top Republican on the Intelligence Committee, emphasized the necessity of severing ties between the popular app and the Chinese Communist party, asserting that allowing Chinese control over such a platform posed significant risks.

The concern over data privacy and security, with fears that information about millions of Americans could end up in China's possession, has been a driving force behind Congressional efforts to detach TikTok from its Beijing-based parent company.

While TikTok has argued against the bill, stating it would infringe on free speech rights and have dire economic consequences, it faces an uphill battle as the U.S. government moves forward with its plans.

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

In response to the bill's passage, TikTok reiterated its stance that ByteDance is not an agent of China, pointing to its diverse ownership structure. However, the company is bracing for potential legal challenges ahead.

Legal experts suggest that a protracted legal battle could ensue, possibly lasting around two years, and if ByteDance fails to find a buyer within the stipulated timeframe, further delays in any action against TikTok in the U.S. could be expected.