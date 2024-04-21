In a tense 19-day crisis that gripped the White House, President Biden and his national-security team grappled with the looming specter of a full-blown Middle East conflict, a saga extensively detailed by a new report by The Wall Street Journal.

The crisis peaked on April 13, as monitors in the White House Situation Room relayed a dire scene: Iranian ballistic missiles, drones, and cruise missiles hurtling towards Israel.

"The results of the defenses were unclear until all was said and done," a senior Biden administration official confided, reflecting on the harrowing moments of uncertainty during the Iranian onslaught, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The crisis erupted on April 1 with an audacious Israeli strike in Damascus, targeting senior Iranian military figures, including Gen. Mohammad Reza Zahedi. This unilateral Israeli action, devoid of prior consultation with the U.S., set off a chain reaction of events that escalated into a perilous standoff.

"Even as they watched Iran remove missiles from storage and put them on launchers, the scale of Iran’s attack plan wasn’t immediately clear to U.S. intelligence agencies," detailed The Wall Street Journal, highlighting the challenges faced by American officials in assessing the unfolding situation.

convoy in Gaza, further stoked tensions and elicited threats of retaliation from Iran.

convoy in Gaza, further stoked tensions and elicited threats of retaliation from Iran. With U.S.-Israeli relations strained and fears of escalation mounting, Biden's team found themselves navigating a labyrinth of uncertainties.

"As the hours ticked by and the Iranian assault unfolded, the Situation Room became a nerve center of activity," recounted the report, depicting the frenetic atmosphere as officials scrambled to coordinate response efforts and monitor the evolving crisis.

Following the failed Iranian assault, the focus shifted to de-escalation and restraint. Biden, in a tense call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urged caution and advised against impulsive retaliation.

"Joe Biden advised Netanyahu to think through his next step carefully and to 'take the win,'" relayed The Wall Street Journal, quoting sources familiar with the conversation.

In a strategic maneuver aimed at signaling resolve while avoiding further provocation, Israel launched a limited strike on a military site in Iran’s Isfahan province on April 19. The meticulously orchestrated operation served as a warning to Tehran while mitigating the risk of broader conflict.

"The White House had, at least for a time, sidestepped a wider war," the report concluded.