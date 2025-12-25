Times Square: digital billboard displays “Jesus is Palestinian”

A newly installed digital billboard in New York City’s Times Square declaring “Jesus is Palestinian” has generated strong reactions from tourists and holiday visitors.

Funded by the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC), the display has drawn both criticism and support, reflecting a mix of cultural, religious, and political perspectives during the Christmas season.

The billboard features the slogan in large black letters on a green background, with a separate panel wishing passersby a “Merry Christmas.”

Some visitors interviewed by the New York Post described the message as “divisive” and “inflammatory,” warning that it could be perceived as offensive amid the festive period. British tourists, in particular, expressed concern, while others emphasized that Jesus is considered a universal figure, making any identity claim unnecessary.

The ADC, however, stands by its campaign. National executive director Adeb Ayoub explained that the organization has been renting advertising space in Times Square since the beginning of the year, updating messages weekly. He said the aim is to spark conversation and highlight shared values among Christians, Muslims, and Arab Americans, particularly at a time when the city sees its highest foot traffic.

Ayoub described the campaign as part of a broader effort to encourage dialogue and address what he called the marginalization of Arab and Muslim voices in the United States. On the question of Jesus’ religious or ethnic identity, he maintained a deliberately inclusive stance, noting that interpretations vary and individuals are free to advocate for their own understanding.

While the panel has provoked criticism, it has also garnered support. Some European tourists defended the billboard as an exercise in free speech, noting that Jesus’ significance transcends cultural or national boundaries.

The ADC has since replaced the “Jesus is Palestinian” message with a new sign quoting former U.S. President Ronald Reagan: “Jesus would say: ‘tear down this wall,’” referencing both the Berlin Wall and the Israeli security barrier. Additional displays are planned for New Year’s Eve, signaling the organization’s intention to maintain a visible, thought-provoking presence in Times Square.