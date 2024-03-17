Trump accuses Biden and Democrats of abandoning Israel

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has taken aim at President Joe Biden's handling of the war between Israel and Hamas, asserting that the Democratic administration is detrimental to Israel's interests.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump lambasted Biden, stating, "The Democrats are very bad for Israel."

He continued, emphasizing his belief that Biden's policies have not been supportive of Israel's security: "If Biden were good for Israel, they wouldn’t have been attacked."

Trump's remarks come amidst ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, with the former president suggesting that Biden's leadership has exacerbated the situation. He argued that if Biden were truly supportive of Israel, the recent attacks on the country would not have occurred: "The fact that Israel is being attacked right now is a testament to how bad the Democrats are for Israel."

Furthermore, Trump criticized Biden for his handling of the Iran nuclear deal, suggesting that a more favorable stance towards Israel would have prevented the signing of the agreement. "If Biden were supportive of Israel, the Iran deal would never have been signed," Trump asserted.

In addition to criticizing Biden, Trump offered advice to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging him to swiftly conclude the conflict with Hamas and prioritize peace efforts.

"I think you have to finish it up, and do it quickly and get back to the world of peace," Trump said, emphasizing the importance of resolving the situation promptly.