Trump Administration cuts funding to 66 international organizations

The U.S. has announced a sweeping suspension of support for 66 international organizations, including 31 UN agencies, claiming that some groups promote “progressive programs” or act against American national priorities.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the institutions as “wasteful, ineffective, and harmful,” criticizing initiatives related to diversity, equity, inclusion, and gender equality.

“We will no longer expend American resources on organizations that fail to deliver value and even threaten our sovereignty,” he said.

Among the agencies affected are the Office of the Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, which documented sexual crimes committed by Hamas after October 7, and the Office for Children and Armed Conflict, which had discussed placing the Israeli Defense Forces on a UN “blacklist.”

The U.S. has also halted funding for the “Education Cannot Wait” Fund, intended to support Gaza’s education system, and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), which serves a significant Palestinian population.

Support for the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), which publishes reports on the Israeli occupation, has also been withdrawn.

Analysts warn that cuts to the Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF) and the United Nations Register of Conventional Arms (UNROCA) could weaken international counterterrorism coordination and limit pressure on Iran regarding arms transfers.

This move follows previous decisions under the Trump administration, including the suspension of funding for WHO, UNRWA, the Human Rights Council, UNESCO, and withdrawal from the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, impacting the Paris Agreement.

The State Department indicated that additional international organizations could face funding suspensions in the coming months