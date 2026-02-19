Trump administration reportedly plans military bases in southern Gaza

The administration of Donald Trump is reportedly moving forward with plans for a sprawling military base in southern Gaza, capable of hosting up to 5,000 troops, according to documents obtained by The Guardian.

The facility, covering around 140 hectares, is intended to serve as the headquarters for a proposed International Stabilization Force overseen by a new “Peace Council” chaired by Trump and partly led by Jared Kushner.

The complex is designed to be heavily fortified, featuring 26 armored watchtowers, a shooting range, ventilated bunkers, and logistics warehouses. Contractors are reportedly required to conduct a geophysical survey to detect tunnels and underground cavities in the area, long known for Hamas’s subterranean network.

Backed by the UN Security Council, the International Stabilization Force would secure Gaza’s borders, maintain order, protect civilians, and train “approved” Palestinian police units. Details on how the force would respond to renewed fighting, Israeli airstrikes, or Hamas attacks remain unclear.

Indonesia is said to have offered several thousand troops, and over 20 countries are reported to have joined the Peace Council, although several major European powers declined the invitation.

Experts have raised questions about the legal status and governance of the new structure, suggesting it could remain tightly controlled by Washington. A U.S. official, commenting on the plans, stated that “no American boots will be deployed on the ground,” without addressing the leaked documents directly.