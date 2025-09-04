Trump advisors discuss giving NYC mayor an administrative position - report

Recommended -

Advisors to President Trump have discussed the possibility of giving New York City Mayor Eric Adams a position in the administration, sources told the New York Times (NYT) according to a report.

This move is a way to encourage him to drop out of November’s mayoral race and damage the chances of the Democratic front-runner, Zohran Mamdani, said the three sources with knowledge of the talks.

According to the report, the advisors have also discussed finding a position in the administration for the Republican candidate, Curtis Sliwa.

The goal, the sources told the NYT, would be to give former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo a better chance of defeating Mamdani in the general election. When asked about the possibility during an unrelated press conference in the Bronx on Wednesday, Adams said he had no plans to exit the race.