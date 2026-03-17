Trump: 'America doesn't need NATO’s help' with Iran operation

US President Donald Trump sharply criticized NATO and other countries that declined to assist in defending the Strait of Hormuz, insisting the United States “does not need anyone’s help” in its military operations against Iran.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump said most NATO allies had informed Washington they would not participate in the campaign against what he called the “terror regime of Iran,” despite broadly supporting the operation’s rationale and agreeing that Iran must not obtain nuclear weapons.

“However, I am not surprised by this response,” Trump added, calling NATO a “one-way street” where the U.S. provides protection but receives little in return, particularly in times of crisis.

He said that U.S. actions have effectively destroyed Iran’s military capabilities, including its navy, air force, air defenses, and leadership, asserting that Tehran will no longer be able to threaten the U.S., its Middle Eastern allies, or the world.

Trump also referenced Israel’s recent assassination of Ali Larijani, labeling him “one of the most senior officials in Iran” and attributing responsibility for the deaths of more than 32,000 protesters to Larijani.