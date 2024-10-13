Trump and Harris practically even in newest U.S. polls

Former US President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are still neck and neck - and are in a tie, both receiving 48% in the last NBC news poll, the results of which were published today (Sunday).

According to it, Trump received support from Republicans who returned to support the party after the clash last month.

The important thing about the poll is the uncertainty that still reigns about the elections, when 10% of the voters said they might change their mind and a proportion of voters who have not yet decided are still hesitating. In addition, the highest-ever percentage of voters believe that these presidential elections will bring about a "significant change" in their lives, and pose major challenges for both Harris and Trump.

Even a vote for a third party candidate can play a role - Trump gets a slight push when third party candidates are included in the polls, up to an advantage of one point.

The two candidates for the US presidency are also close in the ABC News/Ipsos poll, in which only two percent separate them. Harris has 50% support compared to 48% for Trump among voters in the poll, with a similar result of 49-47% among all registered voters.