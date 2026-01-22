Trump announces Arctic Deal framework, eyes US presence in Greenland

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday evening that he has developed “a framework for a future agreement” regarding Greenland and the wider Arctic region, following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

In a post on his social platform Truth, Trump described the discussions as “very fruitful” and suggested the proposed plan would benefit both the United States and NATO allies.

He added that the tariffs scheduled to take effect on February 1 will now be postponed, pending the outcome of negotiations.

Trump named Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and special envoy Steve Witkoff as lead negotiators, reporting directly to him on progress.

A NATO statement emphasized that ongoing talks between Denmark, Greenland, and the United States are intended to prevent strategic inroads by Russia or China in the Arctic.

Earlier Wednesday, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump framed Greenland as a critical strategic location, saying, “Greenland is defenseless at a critical strategic point. We need it for our national security. We are the only ones capable of protecting it.”

The president ruled out military action, instead calling for “immediate negotiations” to bring the island under U.S. oversight. He also floated a highly unconventional proposal: the construction of “the largest golden dome ever built” on Greenland, which he said would provide protection for Canada, criticizing the country for perceived ingratitude toward the United States.

The announcement highlights growing U.S. interest in the Arctic amid strategic competition in the region and signals a unique approach to international negotiations combining military, economic, and symbolic measures