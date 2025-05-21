Trump announces plan for Golden Dome defense system to protect US

US President Donald Trump announced a new air defense system on Tuesday, dubbed "Golden Dome," an American-built effort that is estimated to cost $175 billion.

The purpose of the system is to provide comprehensive protection to the United States against missile threats. "Once fully constructed, the Golden Dome will be capable of intercepting missiles from other sides of the world, or even launched from space." Its construction is expected to last three years, and will be operational by the end of his term in office.

During a special press conference, Trump referred to the scope of the initiative and its innovation, saying the "cutting edge missile shield to protect our homeland from the threat of foreign attack" was part of his campaign promises.

"Everything's going to be made in the USA by the way," Trump said.

Trump added that other countries are showing interest in collaborating on the project, including Canada. "Canada has called us, and they want to be a part of it. So we'll be talking to them. They want to have protection also. So, as usual, we help Canada."

Trump further noted that the new system is expected to excel existing systems, including the one supplied to Israel: "We helped Israel with theirs, and it was very successful, and now we have technology that is far advanced than that."