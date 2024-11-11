Trump appointments Tom Homan to oversee border control and immigration

US President-elect Donald Trump officially appointed Tom Homan as the individual responsible for border control, maritime security, and aviation, as announced on Monday.

Homan previously served as the director of Customs and Immigration.

In a post, Trump expressed his confidence in Homan's abilities, stating, “I have known Tom for a long time, and there is no better person for this position.” Homan will also be tasked with overseeing the deportation of illegal immigrants back to their countries of origin. Trump congratulated Homan, saying, “I have no doubt he will do an exceptional job.”

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

In related news, Trump has extended an offer to Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for the role of US ambassador to the United Nations, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Stefanik gained attention for her rigorous questioning of the presidents of Harvard, Penn, and MIT during a hearing focused on “anti-Semitism in higher education.”

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Additionally, business magnate Elon Musk, an ally of Trump, recently endorsed Republican Senator Rick Scott for majority leadership in the US Senate.