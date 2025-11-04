Trump: 'Vote Cuomo' as last poll is published ahead of NYC mayoral election day

As the race for New York City's (NYC) mayoral election came to a close with a final campaign held by the three candidates across the city, US President Donald J. Trump took to Truth Social with one last push to oppose Mamdani and call on Americans to vote for Cuomo. "He is capable of it; Mamdani is not!," Trump wrote on his page.

Later at a news conference he called for, Cuomo defended his endorsement of the president's post after Mamdani's campaign accused Cuomo of being 'the president's puppet.' He's "not endorsing me, he’s opposing Mamdani," Cuomo stated.

The three running candidates for NYC mayor are former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Zohran Mamdani, and the Republican Curtis Sliwa.

According to the last Atlas Intelligence poll published on Monday, Mamdani is leading with 43.9% of the vote, with Cuomo following close behind with 39.4%. Since the last poll on October 30, the gap between Cuomo and Mandani has decreased significantly.

The final election results are set to be released on Tuesday