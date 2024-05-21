Trump campaign deletes ‘Unified Reich’ video amid White House outrage

Former President Donald Trump's social media account removed a controversial video featuring fake headlines about a "unified reich" in the event of his victory in the 2024 presidential election.

The White House condemned the post in the strongest terms, labeling it "abhorrent, sickening and disgraceful."

The 30-second clip, which included fictitious news stories touting American prosperity, sparked immediate backlash due to its use of the term "reich," a word indelibly linked to Nazi Germany. Trump's campaign attributed the reposting of the video to an inattentive staffer.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1792927240776192035 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris criticized the video, calling it "appalling" during a speech to union members in Philadelphia. "

This kind of rhetoric is unsurprising coming from the former president, and it is appalling. And we’ve got to tell him who we are," Harris stated. "Once again it shows that our freedom and our very democracy are at stake."

AP Photo/ Evan Vucci

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre echoed Harris's sentiments, expressing profound disapproval. She indicated that President Joe Biden would address the issue later today during a campaign stop in Boston.

The video, posted on Monday afternoon and removed approximately 19 hours later, featured a voiceover asking, "What happens after Donald Trump wins? What’s next for America?" alongside hypothetical headlines such as "Economy booms!" and "Border is closed."

However, the inclusion of the headline "the creation of a unified reich" ignited widespread criticism and concern.