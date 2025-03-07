Trump cancels $400 million in grants to Columbia U over inaction on antisemitic abuse

The U.S. administration of President Donald Trump canceled grants and contracts to the tune of some $400 million to Columbia University due to "inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students," the Education Department said on Friday.

Columbia was at the center of college protests in which pro-Hamas agitators demanded an end to U.S. support for Israel in its war against the Palestinian jihadists that on October 7, 2023 perpetrated the worst antisemitic massacre since the Holocaust.

Last year, the Ivy League university's president Minouche Shafik was forced to resign from her position after failing to take action.