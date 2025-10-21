Trump claims Middle Eastern allies offered to send troops to Gaza, chooses to wait

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that several Middle Eastern countries had offered to send military forces into the Gaza Strip to confront Hamas, but he had decided to hold off, giving the Islamist militant group “one more chance” to “do what is right.”

Trump made the remarks in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, where he emphasized that the offers of military support came from some of what he called the United States’ “greatest allies” in the region.

“Many allies, now among our greatest, have made it clear to me that they would welcome the opportunity, at my request, to enter Gaza with a heavy force to ‘deal with Hamas’ if it continues to violate the agreement,” he wrote.

According to Trump, the unprecedented level of support from these nations is a sign of growing cooperation and shared interest in Middle Eastern stability. He described the enthusiasm of the regional powers as extraordinary, saying, “The love and spirit for the Middle East had not been seen for a thousand years. It is a beautiful thing to witness.”

Trump also singled out Indonesia for special recognition, praising its leadership and calling its president a “great and powerful leader.” He expressed gratitude to all the countries that volunteered, framing their willingness to act as evidence of strong diplomatic and military ties that could influence the region’s future.

The former president’s remarks come amid ongoing tensions in Gaza, where Israel and Hamas remain at the center of a complex and volatile conflict. Trump’s claims highlight both the international dimensions of the crisis and his continued engagement with global leaders, even after leaving office.

While Trump positioned the offers as a sign of unity and cooperation, he stressed that immediate military action would not be taken. “Not yet,” he wrote, signaling a strategy of patience and leaving open the possibility of future intervention if Hamas fails to comply with expectations.