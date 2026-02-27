Trump clarifies he's yet to make a decision on a military strike but 'not happy with Iran'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he was not happy with Iran but is yet to have decided on resorting to military force against the Islamic Republic. Saying he wants to make a deal with Tehran, the leader warned that "sometimes you have to" use military force.

Trump, talking to reporters as he left the White House on a trip to Texas, said Iran was still unwilling to forswear nuclear weapons as demanded by the United States.

Trump spoke to reporters a day after negotiations between U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and Iranian officials in Geneva concluded with no deal. Trump said there will be more talks on Friday, without specifying the format.

The U.S. has built up a massive military presence is in the Middle East.

Pointing out the United States has the greatest military in the world, Trump added "I'd love not to use it but sometimes you have to."