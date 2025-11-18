Trump confirms US will sell F-35 stealth jets to Saudi Arabia

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that Washington will move forward with the sale of F-35 stealth fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, just one day before Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to the White House.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump dismissed speculation about stalled talks, insisting that his administration is “proceeding” with the deal.

He added that Riyadh is “very pleased” with the United States following the June strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear program.

The announcement represents a significant strategic shift. Saudi Arabia has long sought access to the F-35, the most advanced aircraft in the U.S. arsenal, but Washington had previously held back, largely due to concerns over regional stability and objections from Israel.

Israel, for its part, had hoped the U.S. would tie the sale to a firm Saudi commitment to the Abraham Accords. But Riyadh has maintained its stance: no normalization with Israel without a credible path toward a future Palestinian state—a position the current Israeli government refuses to accept.

Trump is nevertheless expected to revisit the topic during his meeting with Mohammed bin Salman in an effort to narrow the diplomatic gap.

For Washington, the sale reflects both strategic calculations and a desire to more firmly align Saudi Arabia with the U.S. in countering Iran.