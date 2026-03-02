Trump declares strikes on Iran 'last chance' to stop nuclear threat

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that he seized the “last and best opportunity” to strike Iran, framing the ongoing offensive as a strategic necessity to eliminate what he called an “intolerable threat.”

Speaking at a White House ceremony, Trump warned that a regime in Tehran armed with long-range missiles and nuclear weapons would endanger not just the Middle East but also the United States.

Trump said the U.S. military operation is “well ahead” of schedule but emphasized that America possesses the capabilities to sustain the campaign far beyond four or five weeks if required, highlighting the country’s firepower and strategic endurance.

Reinforcing his stance, Trump warned that Iran is actively pursuing ballistic missile development and continues its nuclear ambitions. “A nuclear-armed Iran would be intolerable for the United States,” he said, vowing that Washington would prevent such a scenario.

The president also acknowledged the human cost of the operation, mourning the deaths of four American soldiers. Despite the losses, he expressed confidence in the campaign’s outcome, declaring, “We will win easily.”

These remarks come amid escalating regional tensions, as strikes continue and the international community voices concern over the potential for a prolonged conflict in the Middle East.