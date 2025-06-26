Trump demands Netanyahu trial be dropped: 'Only I Can Save Bibi'

Recommended -

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday publicly demanded an end to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ongoing corruption trial, calling it a “ridiculous Witch Hunt” and a “travesty of justice.”

Writing in a characteristically fiery post on Truth Social, Trump said he was “shocked” to learn that Netanyahu had been summoned back to court amid ongoing legal proceedings that have dogged the Israeli leader since 2020. “Bibi and I just went through HELL together, fighting Iran. He could not have been better, sharper, or stronger in his LOVE for the incredible Holy Land,” Trump wrote.

The statement comes just days after Israel and the U.S. jointly launched a military strike on Iranian nuclear facilities—an operation that Trump described as “one of the Greatest Moments in [Israel’s] history.”

He credited Netanyahu’s leadership for the mission’s success and suggested that no other Israeli leader could have carried it out without “losses, embarrassment, and chaos.”

Trump’s remarks amounted to a full-throated endorsement of the embattled Israeli premier, painting Netanyahu as a wartime hero unfairly targeted by politically motivated prosecutors. “Bibi Netanyahu was a WARRIOR, like perhaps no other Warrior in the History of Israel,” Trump wrote. “He deserves much better than this, and so does the State of Israel.”

Netanyahu’s criminal trial resumed this month after being paused during the height of Israel’s conflict with Iran. He faces charges in three separate cases:

Case 1000: Allegations that he and his wife accepted lavish gifts—worth approximately NIS 700,000—from wealthy businessmen, including Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan, in exchange for favors.

Case 2000: Accusations of an attempted deal with newspaper publisher Arnon “Noni” Mozes to secure favorable media coverage in return for legislation that would weaken a rival newspaper.

Case 4000 (Bezeq-Walla Case): The most serious, in which Netanyahu is accused of pushing regulatory decisions that benefited telecom giant Bezeq, in exchange for favorable news coverage from the Walla website.

Netanyahu has consistently denied wrongdoing, claiming the cases are part of a political conspiracy orchestrated by the judiciary, police, and media.

In his statement, Trump suggested that either the charges should be dropped outright or Netanyahu should be granted a full pardon. “It was the United States of America that saved Israel, and now it is going to be the United States of America that saves Bibi Netanyahu,” he wrote.

While Netanyahu has yet to respond publicly, a spokesperson for his Likud party shared Trump’s post in Hebrew on social media, signaling a degree of alignment with the U.S. president’s remarks.

Trump’s comments mark a rare instance of a sitting U.S. president openly intervening in the legal affairs of a close democratic ally. They also come as both leaders face their own legal battles: Trump is currently entangled in multiple criminal cases in the U.S., which he has similarly denounced as political persecution.

As the trial in Tel Aviv District Court continues, the political and diplomatic ramifications of Trump’s remarks remain unclear. However, his intervention has already reignited debate in Israel over the intersection of politics, justice, and international influence.

Whether the courts will be swayed remains to be seen. For now, Netanyahu remains both a prime minister under fire—and a man with one of the world’s most powerful allies firmly in his corner.