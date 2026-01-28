Trump dismisses attack on Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, calling her "a fraud"

The President of the United States Donald Trump responded Wednesday morning to the previous day's attack on Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, saying, "I don't think about her. I think she's a fraud."

The attack incident occurred Tuesday at a residents' meeting in north Minneapolis, Minnesota, shortly after the congresswoman, who immigrated to the US from Somalia, spoke out against Trump's immigration policy and called to dismantle the immigration agency ICE.

A man sitting in the front row burst toward her, pulled out a small syringe, and sprayed her clothes with a liquid that, according to experts, contained a high concentration of vinegar.

The security guards subdued him and removed him from the hall, but before that, Omar was seen reacting quickly, rushing at him herself and shouting, "Fucking maniac!" One of the attendees testified that she punched him, or tried to.

Afterward, she returned to the stage and insisted on continuing as usual: "We will stand up to anything they try to throw at us. Don't give them the show." The suspect was arrested on the spot and taken into custody in the district on a charge of third-degree assault.

ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott reported Wednesday morning on her X account that she asked Trump if he had seen the video in which Omar, one of the prominent progressive activists in the US, was sprayed. According to Scott, he replied, "No. I really don't think about it. She probably sprayed herself, because I know her."

"I asked again if he had seen the video," the correspondent noted in the tweet. Trump replied, "I haven't seen it. No, no. I hope I don't have to bother."

Earlier, overnight between Sunday and Monday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz sparked a wave of reactions and controversy when he compared the enforcement of federal immigration laws in Minnesota to the Holocaust and the book "The Diary of a Young Girl" by Anne Frank. This was in response to the second deadly shooting involving police officers in Minneapolis.

These events are part of ongoing tensions surrounding immigration laws in Minnesota, which have included a previous shooting in which a woman was injured.