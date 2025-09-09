Trump: Elizabeth Tsurkov freed after 2.5 years in captivity

Recommended -

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening announced the release of Elizabeth Tsurkov, an Israeli researcher who had been held in Iraq for nearly two and a half years by the pro-Iranian militia Kataib Hezbollah.

Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump said: “I am pleased to announce that Elizabeth, a Princeton student whose sister is an American citizen, has just been released. She is now safe at the American Embassy in Baghdad, after having been tortured for many months in captivity.”

Tsurkov disappeared in March 2023 while conducting academic field research. Her abduction drew strong reactions in both Israel and the United States, prompting prolonged diplomatic efforts to secure her release.

In concluding his statement, Trump issued a direct appeal to Hamas, which continues to hold hostages in Gaza. “I will always fight for justice and I will never give up. Hamas, release the hostages now,” he wrote, addressing the militant group.

Tsurkov’s release is seen as a relief for her family and a diplomatic achievement for Washington, coming at a time of heightened regional tensions fueled by the war in Gaza and growing confrontation between Israel and Iran-backed armed groups.