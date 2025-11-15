Rescinding endorsement, Trump hits out at 'wacky' Marjorie 'Traitor' Greene

U.S. President Donald Trump has withdrawn his endorsement of controversial lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene, branding her a "raving lunatic" and a traitor to the Republican party.

Speaking with journalists aboard Air Force One, Trump said “something happened to her over the last period of a month or two where she changed, I think politically, I think that her constituents aren't going to be happy.”

Trump later wrote in a post on Truth Social on Friday that he was “withdrawing my support and endorsement of 'Congresswoman' Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the great state of Georgia."

The conspiracy-prone lawmaker has recently amplified claims that Israel had a hand in assassinating Charlie Kirk and was meddling in American elections.

Meanwhile the Georgia representative alleged that Trump is opposing the release of the Epstein files and accused him of targeting her to "scare all the other Republicans before next week's vote."

"I have supported President Trump with too much of my precious time, too much of my own money, and fought harder for him even when almost all other Republicans turned their back and denounced him," Greene wrote. "But I don't worship or serve Donald Trump. I worship God."