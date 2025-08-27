Trump holds White House meeting on Gaza, says war could end by 2026

Recommended -

U.S. President Donald Trump convened what he described as a “large meeting” at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the war in Gaza and potential post-war governance of the territory. Trump also expressed confidence that the conflict could be over by early 2026.

According to Axios, the meeting included Trump’s son-in-law and former senior adviser Jared Kushner, as well as former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, who has worked on Middle East peace initiatives since leaving office in 2007. Both presented post-war proposals for Gaza, developed over recent months in consultation with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. The plans reportedly explore mechanisms for governing Gaza without Hamas while scaling up humanitarian aid into the Strip.

Trump has voiced frustration with the ongoing conflict, telling aides: “I can’t watch it anymore. It’s a terrible thing.” A U.S. official told Axios that while Trump does not oppose Israel’s emerging military operation in Gaza City, he wants it concluded quickly. “At some level, the president thinks that Bibi’s going to do what Bibi’s going to do,” the official said, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “So would you just hurry up and then we can get in there and take care of people?”

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer also arrived in Washington this week for meetings with Trump administration officials, a source told The Times of Israel. It remains unclear if Dermer attended the White House discussions. Dermer, a close confidant of Netanyahu, is seen as a key channel between Jerusalem and Trump’s team.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar is also in Washington but, according to his spokesperson, is not participating in the White House talks.

Speaking to Fox News, Witkoff described the administration’s work on a “very comprehensive” post-war plan, adding that the discussions focused on “the next day” in Gaza.