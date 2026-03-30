Trump: 'I do see a deal in Iran. Could be soon.'

US President Trump said Monday that the United States is on the verge of a breakthrough agreement with Iran, even as military operations and rhetoric between the two sides intensified.

In a series of interviews with multiple media outlets, Trump struck an optimistic tone, declaring he 'sees a deal in Iran. Could be soon'

At the same time, the president described ongoing US military actions in the region. “We destroyed many targets today, and we’re negotiating with them directly and indirectly,”

Trump also said the US carried out extensive strikes against targets in Iran while simultaneously advancing negotiations, describing a dual-track approach of military pressure and diplomacy. “We destroyed many targets today, and we’re negotiating with them directly and indirectly,” Trump said, adding that Iran had agreed to allow “20 big boats of oil” to pass through the Strait of Hormuz

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Trump floated the possibility of seizing Kharg Island, a critical hub for Iran’s oil exports. “Maybe we’ll take over Kharg Island, maybe not—we have many options,” he said. “I don’t think the Iranians have defenses there; we’ll take over the island very easily.”

Trump addressed the status of Mojtaba Khamenei, the new Supreme Leader of Iran. “We have a group—it’s really a new regime,” he said. “People that we’ve never dealt with before, that are acting very reasonable” Trump said.

Posting later on Truth Social, Trump declared a “big day in Iran,” praising U.S. military forces for destroying “long sought after targets.” He added that progress with Iran is “weeks ahead of schedule,” and suggested that a new, previously unknown group within Iran’s leadership is now engaging with Washington.

Meanwhile, a report by The Wall Street Journal indicated that the administration is considering a military operation aimed at removing enriched uranium from Iran. According to unnamed US officials cited in the report, Trump has not yet approved the plan but remains open to it as a way to permanently block Iran from developing nuclear weapons.