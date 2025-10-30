Trump: 'I've instructed the Pentagon to immediately begin nuclear tests'

U.S. President Donald Trump made an unprecedented statement overnight into Thursday in South Korea, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Minutes before the two were scheduled to meet, Trump announced that he had instructed the U.S. Department of Defense to begin testing nuclear weapons — for the first time in 33 years.

"The United States has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country. This was accomplished, including a complete update and renovation of existing weapons, during my First Term in office. Because of the tremendous destructive power, I HATED to do it, but had no choice!" he wrote on Truth Social.

His decision to restart nuclear testing comes just days after Trump condemned Russia for testing a nuclear-powered missile that reportedly has an unlimited range.

"Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years. Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis," declared Trump.

He concluded his statement with a clear message: "This process will begin immediately."

https://x.com/i/web/status/1983713946805952608 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The last nuclear test authorized by the United States was in 1992, when President George H. W. Bush announced a moratorium on underground nuclear weapons testing. The United States has the capability to resume testing at a federal site in Nevada.