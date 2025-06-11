Trump 'less confident' about getting Iran to agree to nuclear deal

US President Donald Trump said he was getting “less confident” about a potential nuclear deal being signed with Iran, speaking to the New York Post’s Miranda Devine for a podcast set to air Wednesday.

The major obstacle in the negotiations is Iran’s insistence on continuing enriching uranium, which Trump has said would not happen. While he “did think” that he could get Tehran to shut down its nuclear program, he said “I’m getting more and more… less confident about it.”

“They seem to be delaying, and I think that’s a shame, but I’m less confident now than I would have been a couple of months ago,” Trump said, speaking to Devine in the interview recorded on Monday. “Something happened to them, but I am much less confident of a deal being made.”

“If they don’t make a deal, they’re not going to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said. “If they do make a deal, they’re not going have a nuclear weapon, too, you know? But they’re not going to have a new nuclear weapon, so it’s not going to matter from that standpoint. But it would be nicer to do it without warfare, without people dying, it’s so much nicer to do it. But I don’t think I see the same level of enthusiasm for them to make a deal. I think they would make a mistake, but we’ll see. I guess time will tell.”