Trump 'no longer feels obligated to think of peace,' demands US control of Greenland

U.S. President Donald Trump sent a sharply worded letter on Monday to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, stating that he no longer feels obligated to act solely in the interest of peace after being passed over for the Nobel Peace Prize.

“Considering that your country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for stopping eight wars and more, I no longer feel obliged to think only about peace,” Trump wrote.

In the same letter, Trump addressed Greenland, a Danish territory of strategic importance in the Arctic. He asserted that the United States requires “full and complete control” of the island to safeguard global security and criticized Denmark for being unable to defend it properly. Trump went as far as to demand that control of Greenland be transferred to the United States.

The move has heightened tensions between the U.S. and Europe. Trump also threatened tariffs on countries that have recently stationed troops in Greenland, a step interpreted as direct economic and political pressure on European allies, particularly Denmark.

Greenland’s government and Denmark have repeatedly stressed that the island is not for sale, and European leaders responded strongly to Trump’s statements. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa warned of the potential damage to transatlantic relations and called for unity in defending member states’ sovereignty.

Greenland, an autonomous Arctic island, is considered strategically critical due to its location, natural resources, and security relevance amid rising global competition in the Arctic region.