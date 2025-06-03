Trump: no uranium enrichment allowed under U.S. proposal to Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Truth Social that the nuclear proposal currently being discussed with Iran does not permit any uranium enrichment—directly contradicting earlier media reports suggesting that limited enrichment might be allowed.

This announcement follows a report by Israeli news outlet Walla, which claimed that Washington was prepared to accept low-level uranium enrichment for a period “to be determined.”

That report appeared to contradict prior assurances by senior U.S. officials.

Meanwhile, an Iranian diplomat close to the negotiations told Reuters that Tehran is preparing a formal rejection of the American proposal, calling the plan a “non-starter” that fails to meet the country's core demands.

The U.S. offer was conveyed to Iranian officials over the weekend by Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, during a brief diplomatic visit to Tehran. Oman continues to play a key mediating role in the ongoing nuclear negotiations.

In a parallel development, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) released a confidential report alleging that Iran engaged in undisclosed nuclear activities involving undeclared materials at three long-monitored sites. The findings could prompt the U.S., along with Britain, France, and Germany, to formally accuse Iran of violating its non-proliferation obligations.