Trump orders funding cut for South Africa, citing land confiscation

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that funding would be cut to South Africa over land confiscations.

"South Africa is confiscating land, and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY," Trump posted to his Truth social media. "It is a bad situation that the Radical Left Media doesn’t want to so much as mention. A massive Human Rights VIOLATION, at a minimum, is happening for all to see. The United States won’t stand for it, we will act. Also, I will be cutting off all future funding to South Africa until a full investigation of this situation has been completed!"

Separately, Trump accused South Africa of "some terrible things, horrible things," apparently referring to an expropriation law recently passed. "Local, provincial and national authorities will use this legislation to expropriate land in the public interest for varied reasons that seek, among others, to promote inclusivity and access to natural resources," South Africa said.

The law allows the government to take and appropriate farmland without compensation, of which a minority is owned by the Black majority in the country.

This comes amid Trump's executive order halting foreign funding to all countries except for Egypt and Israel.