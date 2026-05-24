Trump posts AI-generated image of American strike on Iranian vessel

US President Trump on Sunday shared an AI-generated image on his Truth Social platform depicting an American drone destroying an Iranian naval vessel, alongside the caption “Adios.” The post comes as Washington and Tehran continue discussions over a possible ceasefire agreement.

Trump’s intended message remains unclear, but the post quickly sparked speculation about a potential return to military tensions with Iran despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.

In recent weeks, Trump has repeatedly shared AI-generated images related to the Iran conflict, including depictions of destroyed Iranian drones and sunken Iranian military vessels.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu also utilized AI-generation to get his message across on social media by posting a photo of him and Trump with the caption 'Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.' This, following earlier reports that the US President spoke with Netanyahu and assured him that any deal with Iran would address the nuclear issue in some capacity.

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According to several US and regional media reports, corroborated by Israeli officials, current negotiations focus on a 60-day extension of the ceasefire already in place between the United States and Iran. The proposed arrangement would also include the gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil shipments.

However, key issues surrounding Iran’s nuclear program would reportedly be deferred to future negotiations during the truce period. Multiple reports indicate that no immediate agreement has been reached regarding the export of Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

The plan under discussion would also include a ceasefire in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah, though it reportedly does not require the disarmament of the Iran-backed Shiite movement.