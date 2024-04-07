Trump: Prepared to face jail over gag order violation, calls it 'great honor'

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has stirred controversy yet again, declaring that he would consider it a "great honor" to be incarcerated for flouting a gag order imposed by the judge overseeing his forthcoming trial on hush-money charges.

The statement comes amidst mounting legal challenges as Trump gears up for the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

In a provocative post on his Truth Social platform, Trump defiantly proclaimed, "If this Partisan Hack wants to put me in the 'clink' for speaking the open and obvious TRUTH, I will gladly become a Modern Day Nelson Mandela - It will be my GREAT HONOR."

The reference was aimed at Justice Juan Merchan, who is slated to preside over Trump's trial in New York state court in Manhattan.

The trial, scheduled to commence on April 15, revolves around allegations of concealing a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election to prevent her from divulging details of an alleged sexual encounter with Trump. The former president, a Republican candidate challenging Democratic incumbent President Joe Biden in the upcoming election, maintains his innocence, denying any wrongdoing in the matter.

Brendan McDermid/Pool Photo via AP

The contentious legal proceedings took a dramatic turn recently when Justice Merchan expanded a pre-existing gag order, which previously prohibited Trump from discussing witnesses and court personnel, to also encompass his family members. This decision came after Trump made disparaging remarks about Merchan's daughter, further escalating tensions surrounding the high-profile case.

The impending trial represents one of several legal battles confronting Trump as he embarks on his electoral campaign. Facing a total of four criminal cases, Trump has consistently dismissed the charges as politically motivated and has pleaded not guilty to all allegations.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

However, the hush-money trial looms as a critical test for the former president, potentially shaping the trajectory of his political future amidst mounting legal scrutiny.