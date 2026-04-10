Trump presses Netanyahu to curb Lebanon strikes ahead of Iran talks - report

US President Donald Trump asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to scale back military operations in Lebanon amid concerns that continued fighting could jeopardize planned talks with Iran, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing US officials.

Officials said Trump and senior members of his team were closely monitoring the escalation ahead of scheduled negotiations in Islamabad on Saturday. While both leaders have maintained that the Iran ceasefire does not include the Lebanon front, the White House is concerned that Tehran could use the ongoing conflict to extract concessions or withdraw from the talks altogether.

According to the report, Trump conveyed the message during a phone call with Netanyahu, urging him to reduce strikes that were threatening the fragile ceasefire framework. A US official described the call as shorter than usual. “He understood Israel’s need to defend itself against Hezbollah militants but also said that it should support the ceasefire by toning down attacks in Lebanon,” the official said.

The shift marks a change in US policy, as the administration had not previously asked Israel to limit its operations against Hezbollah, which Washington designates as a terrorist organization. US officials said concerns grew that the fighting could undermine efforts tied to the ceasefire, including maintaining stability around the Strait of Hormuz.

In parallel, Israel announced it would begin direct negotiations with Lebanon. Lebanese officials said they are seeking talks that lead to a lasting agreement but are calling first for an immediate pause in Israeli strikes, which intensified following the Iran ceasefire announcement.

Separately, people familiar with the matter said an Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf arrived in Islamabad late Thursday for the talks. However, multiple Iranian reports have denied that such a delegation has arrived, leaving details of Tehran’s participation unclear.