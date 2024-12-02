Trump promises 'ALL HELL TO PAY' if hostages not released

US President-Elect Donald Trump said on Monday that there would be "all hell to pay" if the hostages are not released by the time he takes office on January 20.

"Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire World, in the Middle East - But it’s all talk, and no action!

"Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity. Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!"

President Isaac Herzog praised his statement, thanking him for his support: "We all pray for the moment we see our sisters and brothers back home!"

"That's my president!" said potential ambassador to Israel and former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee. He added in an X post that "There must be serious consequences for holding any hostage but America needs to exact severe consequences for kidnapping and murdering AMERICAN hostages."

This comes after American-Israeli Omer Neutra, who was raised to the degree of IDF captain, was declared dead after being abducted along with his fellow soldiers from his tank on October 7, 2023.