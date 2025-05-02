Trump ratchets up threat to strip Harvard of tax-exempt status

Trump’s battle against Harvard is part of the administration's broader effort to root out antisemitism on college campuses

The statue of Harvard University founder John Harvard with a Palestinian flag draped over it during a pro-Palestinian protest
The statue of Harvard University founder John Harvard with a Palestinian flag draped over it during a pro-Palestinian protest

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday restated his threat to strip Harvard of its tax-exempt status, escalating his showdown with the elite university.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1918277882037600541

“We are going to be taking away Harvard’s Tax Exempt Status,” Trump wrote. “It’s what they deserve!”

Video poster
Trump slams Harvard as 'Antisemitic' in fund freeze row

The Treasury Department directed a senior official at the Internal Revenue Service to begin the process of revoking Harvard’s tax-exempt status shortly after a social media post from Trump in mid-April questioning it.

Trump’s battle against Harvard is part of the administration's broader effort to root out antisemitism on college campuses. 

