Trump ratchets up threat to strip Harvard of tax-exempt status

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday restated his threat to strip Harvard of its tax-exempt status, escalating his showdown with the elite university.

“We are going to be taking away Harvard’s Tax Exempt Status,” Trump wrote. “It’s what they deserve!”

The Treasury Department directed a senior official at the Internal Revenue Service to begin the process of revoking Harvard’s tax-exempt status shortly after a social media post from Trump in mid-April questioning it.

Trump’s battle against Harvard is part of the administration's broader effort to root out antisemitism on college campuses.