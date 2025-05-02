Trump ratchets up threat to strip Harvard of tax-exempt status
Trump’s battle against Harvard is part of the administration's broader effort to root out antisemitism on college campuses
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday restated his threat to strip Harvard of its tax-exempt status, escalating his showdown with the elite university.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1918277882037600541
“We are going to be taking away Harvard’s Tax Exempt Status,” Trump wrote. “It’s what they deserve!”
The Treasury Department directed a senior official at the Internal Revenue Service to begin the process of revoking Harvard’s tax-exempt status shortly after a social media post from Trump in mid-April questioning it.
