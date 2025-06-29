Trump: 'Really great countries' want to join Abraham Accords after Iran war

Recommended -

US President Donald Trump said "some really great countries" wish to join the Abraham Accords, speaking on Sunday to Fox News.

Trump said Iran was "weeks" away from its nuclear threshhold before Israel launched a surprise operation that lasted 12 days.

The US joined the operation last month, bombing the Fordow underground uranium enrichment facility with never-before-used GBU-57 series MOPs (Massive Ordnance Penetrators), as well as other nuclear sites in Isfahan and Natanz with Tomahawk missiles.

Shortly after, Trump pushed for a ceasefire. Dozens of Israeli civilians were killed in the flare-up, while hundreds of Revolutionary Guards members and senior officials in Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs were killed.

The US and Iran have restarted negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program, with Trump reiterating that uranium enrichment is a red line. "Enrichment doesn't mean like air conditioning and it doesn't mean to jack up your car. Enrichment is a bad word," he said.

"I won't let that happen," he concluded.

Regarding the success of the strikes against Iranian facilities, he stressed that the enriched uranium stores were buried underground and that the nuclear sites were "destroyed." Trump also lambasted early reports that suggested only superficial damage had been inflicted, saying that the source that leaked the preliminary assessment should be "prosecuted."

The B-2 bombers who conducted the mission, Trump said, would be invited to meet him at the White House.