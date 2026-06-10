Trump reveals secret US mission Apache helicopter was executing before being downed by Iranian drone

US President Trump has disclosed that an American AH-64 Apache helicopter forced down over the Strait of Hormuz this week was executing a highly classified operation to shield commercial shipping lanes from Iranian aggression.

According to a senior US official quoted by The Wall Street Journal, the overarching mission utilizes American fighter jets and attack helicopters to actively escort and defend commercial vessels and oil tankers against hostile drones and missiles deployed by Tehran.

The downed Apache helicopter was actively engaged in a defensive escort posture when the incident occurred. Reports indicate that an Iranian-manufactured Shahed drone struck the helicopter's canopy. While the drone failed to detonate, the physical impact caused severe structural damage, forcing the crew to execute an emergency landing into the sea. Both crew members successfully evacuated the burning aircraft moments before it submerged.

President Trump stated that the secret operation has already achieved significant logistical success prior to the helicopter's downing. He announced that American protection has successfully facilitated the safe transit of more than 200 commercial ships carrying over 100 million barrels of oil.

"I am pleased to announce that this effort has allowed more than 100 million barrels of oil to reach the open market," Trump said.

Following the disclosure of the operation, the US Central Command confirmed that American forces have initiated strikes against multiple targets within Iran, marking a sharp escalation in the ongoing confrontation over control and security in the strategic choke point.