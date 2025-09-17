Trump’s UK visit opens with royal pageantry and protests

Recommended -

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Windsor on Wednesday for his second state visit to Britain, marked by grand pageantry—and protests.

Trump was welcomed first by the Prince and Princess of Wales, then by King Charles and Queen Camilla, in her first public appearance since recovering from illness.

The visit began with full honors: a six-cannon salute dating back to World War I, renditions of both national anthems, and a carriage procession through the Windsor estate.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1968274332628689052 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Trump rode alongside members of the royal family, escorted by a Royal Air Force honor guard.

British commentators noted that sharing a carriage is a rare privilege, offering the U.S. president and the king a private moment of conversation.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1968274993445568913 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Yet outside the castle, dissent was visible. Demonstrators projected images linked to the Jeffrey Epstein case onto Windsor Castle, leading to at least four arrests. Crowds gathered in the streets, waving both British and Israeli flags, an indication that international tensions colored the backdrop of the day’s ceremony.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1968279704982425726 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Trump’s 48-hour visit will include official meetings, state functions, and political talks, all unfolding amid ongoing political friction both in Washington and abroad..