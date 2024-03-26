Trump says he was 'best president in history of Israel'

Israeli outlet Israel Hayom released another excerpt of its interview with the former United States President and this year's Republican candidate Donald Trump, where he said he "was the best president in the history of Israel. Nobody did for Israel what I did for Israel, including defense, including billions and billions of dollars a year $4 billion a year for years, when other people wanted to cut it off."

"Israel's in trouble right now. An attack happened that should have never been allowed to happen, both from the Israeli standpoint and from the United States standpoint," continued Trump. "It wouldn't have happened with me. But I say just be strong, be smart, and let's get this over with and when it's over with, you're going to be back to having a great life."

AP/Susan Walsh

Regarding Israel's response to the October 7 attack, he stated: "Look, I know Israel, very well... You have to finish up what you want this through. We gotta get back to having that country again. The way it was so sad that this could have happened. The date of October 7 is gonna go down and it bothers me so much when I see people, they don't talk about the October 7 thing where they talk about how aggressive Israel is. It's amazing that they're not talking about October 7."

David Cohen/Flash90

Trump also gave his evaluation of the regional political trends, saying "Israel is in a very treacherous neighborhood that's a little on the dangerous side, but they're in a very dangerous neighborhood. And with Iran getting a nuclear weapon, once they have a nuclear weapon, you'll be speaking to them a lot differently than you speaking right now. They would have never had a nuclear weapon with me."

According to the former U.S. President, Iran "can have a nuclear weapon in 35 days." Trump put this in the context of his potential presidency: "I have seven months to go, and nine months to take office. A lot of bad things can happen in that period. Seven months in this world, and especially in the Middle East, where it's so and so combative, and so combustible, that's a long period of time, so many bad things can happen - and also, so many good things can happen."

"If we had a real president, if we had a president that knew what he was doing, who could put two sentences together, that could get solved very quickly," added Trump.

Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.

Israel Hayom announced the release of the full interview in the coming days. In another excerpt published earlier on Monday, voiced his support for Israel's response to the October 7 attack.