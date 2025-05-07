Trump says Houthis 'capitulated,' attacks on ships in Red Sea to stop

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the US would immediately stop bombings against the Houthis in Yemen, asserting that the Iran-backed rebels have "capitulated" and expressed their willingness to stop fighting.

"The Houthis have announced... that they don't want to fight anymore," he said during an Oval Office press conference while hosting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. "They just don't want to fight. And we will honor that, and we will stop the bombings."

Trump said that the Iran-backed group "have capitulated, but more importantly, we will take their word. They say they will not be blowing up ships anymore, and that's what the purpose of what we were doing."

After launching massive operations against the group, which is in control of much of Yemen, Trump said his administration "just found out about" the Houthis' decision to stop attacking maritime vessels in the Red Sea, which began after October 7, 2023, in solidarity with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"I think that's very, very positive," Trump added. "They were knocking out a lot of ships going, as you know, sailing beautifully down the various seas. It wasn't just the [Suez] canal, it was a lot of other places, and I will accept their word and we are going to stop the bombing of the Houthis effective immediately."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that "this was always a freedom of navigation issue. You had a band of individuals with advanced weaponry that were threatening global shipping, and the job was to get that to stop, and if it's going to stop, then we can stop."

Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi confirmed the cessation of hostilities, adding that his country had mediated between the sides. This represents a major diplomatic success for the sultanate, which is currently attempting to mediate a deal between Iran and the US on Tehran's nuclear program.

Israel was not informed of the US decision ahead of time, which came hours after a devastating Israeli airstrike against the Houthis in Sana'a and other sites. A successful Houthi missile attack that targeted Ben Gurion Airport earlier this week prompted the Israel Defense Forces to begin airstrikes on Monday night, first hitting the port of Hodeidah.