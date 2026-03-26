Trump says Iran ‘begging’ for deal as US pushes 15-point plan

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Iran is seeking a deal to end ongoing US and Israeli strikes while warning that military action will continue if no agreement is reached. Speaking during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump urged Tehran to “permanently abandon their nuclear ambitions,” adding, “They are begging to make a deal, not me.”

Trump stated that Iran now has “the chance… to chart a new path forward,” but cautioned that failure to reach an agreement would result in continued attacks. “If they don't, we're their worst nightmare. In the meantime, we'll just keep blowing them away,” he said. He also suggested that any future deal could lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy route.

His remarks came as a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Washington’s proposal to end nearly four weeks of fighting is “one-sided and unfair,” although diplomatic efforts are ongoing. Tehran has denied claims that it is eager for negotiations, maintaining a more cautious public stance even as indirect contacts continue.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said during the same meeting that Washington had presented Iran with a “15-point action list” as a framework for a potential agreement. “We have strong signs that this is a possibility,” Witkoff said, adding that Pakistan has been acting as a mediator between the sides.

Witkoff also described the talks as part of a broader effort to secure a peaceful resolution, while warning that Iran may face further escalation if it does not engage constructively. He said the US had “exhausted all efforts on behalf of a peaceful resolution” and emphasized that diplomacy remains the preferred path if Tehran is willing to compromise.

The conflict, which began in late February, has intensified regional tensions and disrupted key shipping routes, including the Strait of Hormuz. US and Israeli strikes have targeted Iranian military infrastructure, while Washington continues to press for limits on Tehran’s nuclear and missile programs as part of any agreement.

Despite the ongoing exchanges, Trump acknowledged uncertainty over the outcome of the negotiations. “I don't know if we'll be able to do that,” he said, referring to the prospects of a deal. “I don't know if we're willing to do that,” signaling that both sides remain far apart as diplomatic efforts continue alongside military operations.