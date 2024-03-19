Former US president Donald Trump said American Jews who vote Democrat “hate Israel” and “their religion” in an interview on Monday.

Speaking to his former aide, Sebastian Gorka, who currently runs a radio talk show, Trump responded to growing criticism of Israel in the Democratic Party.

“I actually think they hate Israel,” Trump said, answering Gorka when asked about opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu among Democrats. “I think they hate Israel. And the Democrat party hates Israel.”

Trump boasted of his record on Israel as well as facing Iran, which was "broke" during his term in office.

“Any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion,” he added. “They hate everything about Israel and they should be ashamed of themselves because Israel will be destroyed.”

The Biden campaign slammed back at Trump, with spokesperson James Singer saying, “The only person who should be ashamed here is Donald Trump.”

Trump’s comments were “vile and unhinged Antisemitic rhetoric,” said White House spokesperson Andrew Bates, without mentioning Trump by name.

“To make Israel a partisan issue only hurts Israel and the US-Israeli relationship,” said Schumer on X. “Trump is making highly partisan and hateful rants.”

The Anti-Defamation League also responded to Trump’s interview, with Jonathan Greenblatt writing on X that “accusing Jews of hating their religion because they might vote for a particular party is defamatory & patently false.”

This comes after rhetoric in both the Biden administration and US Congress warning Israel against an expected operation in Rafah, the last stronghold of Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Senator Chuck Schumer last week cited Netanyahu as a major obstacle to peace, calling for fresh Israeli elections.

US President Joe Biden stated that a Rafah operation would cross a “red line,” although both Democratic politicians reaffirmed their continued support for the Jewish state.