Trump signals ceasefire agreement could be signed next week

Recommended -

U.S. President Donald Trump said late Friday night (local time) that he welcomes Hamas’s positive response to the proposed ceasefire framework and believes an agreement could be finalized as early as next week.

The remarks were made during a press conference aboard Air Force One.

Meanwhile, Hamas officially announces: “We have conveyed a positive response to the mediators and are ready for immediate negotiations.”

When asked about Iran, President Trump claimed that the country’s nuclear program had been "permanently delayed" as a result of last month's joint strikes by the United States and Israel. However, he warned that Tehran might attempt to “restart its program in different locations.”

Trump also confirmed that Iran has not agreed to inspections or to halt uranium enrichment. He said the issue would be addressed in his upcoming meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, scheduled for Monday at the White House.