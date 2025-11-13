Trump signs bill ending longest US government shutdown in history

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening signed into law a bill ending the longest government shutdown in American history, bringing to a close 43 days of federal paralysis.

The legislation, passed earlier in the day by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, restores funding for key government services through January 20.

“With my signature, the federal government resumes its normal activities,” Trump said in a televised address from the White House.

He pledged to continue efforts to “reduce the cost of living, restore public safety, and make America affordable for everyone once again.”

The president blamed the shutdown on what he called “Democratic blackmail,” estimating that it had cost the U.S. economy $1.5 trillion. Still, he praised the eight senators and six Democratic representatives who joined Republicans in supporting the bill, which passed 222–209.

The temporary funding measure allows food aid programs to restart, ensures payment for hundreds of thousands of federal employees, and reopens air traffic control operations, one of the sectors hardest hit by the shutdown. Officials warned, however, that the full restoration of government services could take several days.

Economists estimate the shutdown reduced GDP growth by more than one-tenth of a percentage point each week. While much of the loss may be recovered, data gaps from October are expected to persist.

Republican leaders hope the deal will ease political tensions ahead of the Thanksgiving holidays, particularly in the airline industry, which was severely affected. Democrats, meanwhile, voiced frustration after failing to secure an extension of federal health insurance subsidies during negotiations.

Democratic Representative Mikie Sherrill, recently elected governor of New Jersey, criticized the administration in her farewell address to Congress, accusing it of “taking food away from children and removing healthcare.”

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Wednesday showed public opinion remains deeply divided: 50% of Americans blame Republicans for the shutdown, while 47% fault Democrats.