Trump signs order releasing Epstein files after congressional approval

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday directing the release of documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, following unanimous approval by the Senate earlier this week.

The move requires the Department of Justice to make all records publicly available.

At the signing, Trump criticized Democratic politicians, noting Epstein’s past donations to Democratic figures and highlighting the financier’s connections to prominent individuals, including former President Bill Clinton and other public figures.

Trump also emphasized that nearly 50,000 pages of documents had already been submitted to Congress under his administration, contrasting this with what he described as limited action by the Biden administration.

Trump framed the release as part of a broader political context, referencing what he described as ongoing investigations and partisan attacks against him and his administration. He said the documents could reveal new information about Epstein’s network and connections.

The measure follows a resolution passed last Tuesday by the House of Representatives, which called on the Justice Department to release all Epstein-related files. With both chambers of Congress in agreement, the documents are now being made accessible, shedding light on Epstein’s activities and his links to high-profile figures.

Trump’s own name appears in some of the documents, though the contents have not yet been fully disclosed. Analysts anticipate that the full release could uncover further details about Epstein’s associations and potential new developments in the ongoing public scrutiny of the case.