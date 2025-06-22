Trump slammed for launching Iran attack without Congressional approval

Recommended -

The American strike on Iranian nuclear sites — particularly the heavily fortified Fordow facility — has ignited a political firestorm in Washington, drawing fierce backlash from the Democratic opposition.

Critics are accusing President Donald Trump of bypassing Congress and plunging the U.S. into a potentially explosive conflict without proper authorization.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for a congressional vote to authorize military action, warning that “the risk of a widespread and devastating war is rising sharply.” Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went further, labeling the unilateral attack “grounds for impeachment.”

Senator Chris Van Hollen also condemned the move, accusing Trump of betraying his campaign promise to end foreign wars. “He’s violating the Constitution and putting American lives at risk,” Van Hollen said.

The operation has also alarmed U.S. allies in the region. Despite longstanding tensions with Iran, Saudi Arabia criticized the strike as a “violation of Iranian sovereignty” and urged restraint and renewed diplomacy. Lebanon warned of a potential escalation that could drag Hezbollah into the conflict.

In Europe, reactions were more measured. U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer defended the U.S. action, citing the “serious threat” posed by Iran’s nuclear ambitions, while the European Union reiterated its preference for a diplomatic resolution.

According to *The Wall Street Journal*, Trump approved the strike from his golf club in New Jersey, reportedly seeking to create a “totally unexpected situation.” Though he had initially floated a two-week deliberation period, the operation moved forward swiftly. U.S. officials later conveyed to Tehran that the strike was a one-time action and not part of a broader campaign to topple the Iranian regime.