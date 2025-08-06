Trump slaps 25% tariff on India over Russian oil imports

Recommended -

U.S. President Donald Trump has escalated his trade dispute with India by signing an executive order on Wednesday imposing a new 25% tariff on Indian goods, effectively doubling the total tariff burden to 50%. The decision comes in response to India’s continued purchase of oil from Russia, which Trump claims is undermining efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

The new tariffs are set to take effect in 21 days, leaving a narrow window for negotiations between Washington and New Delhi.

However, Indian officials have so far shown no signs of backing down. In a statement, the Indian government condemned the move, calling it “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable,” and vowed to take all necessary steps to defend its national interests.

Trump justified the decision in a series of posts on TruthSocial, accusing India of profiting from the war in Ukraine by buying Russian oil and reselling it on global markets. He also suggested the tariff rate could increase even further, stating that India imposes some of the highest tariffs on U.S. goods and should now "pay a price" for helping to fund what he called Russia’s "war machine."

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham publicly backed Trump’s move, praising his stance and calling the tariffs a justified response to India’s continued dealings with Moscow.

India, now the world’s fifth-largest economy, has maintained that its energy imports from Russia are within its sovereign rights and essential for its national security and economic stability. Senior officials have made it clear that the country will not alter its energy policy based on external pressure.

The decision follows Trump’s recent warning of penalties against India, though until now no details had been provided. It also comes days after Trump held a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, following talks between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, suggesting the tariffs are part of a broader diplomatic and geopolitical push.