Trump tells CBS, 'We know where the remaining hostages are'

United States (US) President Donald Trump told CBS News that he pushed Netanyahu to apologize to Qatar and agree to the ceasefire deal in an interview on Friday at Mar-a-Lago.

When the interviewer asked Trump how he intends to get Hamas to disarm, the president responded with a threat: "If they don't behave, they're gonna be taken out immediately. They know that."

Trump also described the ceasefire deal in Gaza that was brokered by the US as 'very solid'

"I got all the hostages out. But I always said the last 10 or 20 are gonna be tough. But we were tough also, and they let 'em all out," he said, further emphasizing his successes in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

He also said the US was going to make sure the rest of the deceased hostages are returned to Israel, as is stated in the US-brokered agreement with Hamas, adding that the US and Israel know more or less where the remaining bodies are in Gaza.

"You saw yesterday four more just came out. We're gonna get them out too. They're buried in many cases. They're buried under rubble. But we pretty much know where they were. But I didn't get just the 20 out. I got all of the hostages out."

When asked if he can make Netanyahu recognize a Palestinian state, Trump agreed that he did successfully push him to apologize to Qatar and agree to the ceasefire. He also mentioned that Netanyahu should be 'treated better' by Israel, and said the US will be involved in his trials. "We'll be involved in that to help him out a little bit, because I think it's very unfair."

He also mentioned that the US stopped Israel from further bombing Iran's nuclear sites when he saw "it was time to stop."

"They have no nuclear capability," he added.

"I made Middle East peace. For 3,000 years they couldn't do it," he said. "The key to Middle East peace was knocking the hell out of their potential nuclear."