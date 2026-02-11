Australia calls for prosecutions after the death of an aid worker in an alleged Israeli airstrike in Gaza

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said he has asked Israel to launch criminal proceedings following a 2024 IDF airstrike in Gaza that killed seven people, including an Australian aid worker. The incident, which drew widespread international condemnation and strained relations between Canberra and Jerusalem, concerns an attack on April 1, 2024, against a convoy belonging to the NGO World Central Kitchen