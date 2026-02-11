US's Gaza plan reportedly calls Hamas disarm weapons threatening Israel | LIVE BLOG
Australia calls for prosecutions after the death of an aid worker in an alleged Israeli airstrike in Gaza
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said he has asked Israel to launch criminal proceedings following a 2024 IDF airstrike in Gaza that killed seven people, including an Australian aid worker. The incident, which drew widespread international condemnation and strained relations between Canberra and Jerusalem, concerns an attack on April 1, 2024, against a convoy belonging to the NGO World Central Kitchen
US's Gaza draft plan would require Hamas to surrender all weapons capable of striking Israel, while allowing the group to retain limited small arms in the initial phase, according to officials familiar with the proposal to the New York Times. The plan is expected to be presented to Hamas in the coming weeks by an American-led team that includes Jared Kushner, U.S. peace envoy Steve Witkoff, and former UN official Nickolay Mladenov.
Netanyahu scheduled to meet with US Secretary of State Rubio before meeting with President Trump
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday morning, the State Department announced. The meeting, scheduled to take place at Blair House, will be two hours before his departure for the White House, where he is to meet with President Trump. According to the White House, the meeting between the two leaders will be held behind closed doors, although journalists are sometimes permitted to ask questions at the last minute during such events.
US President Trump: "The Iranians would be stupid not to reach an agreement"
"A huge fleet is currently heading towards Iran. I think they want to make a deal," Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox Business . "I think they'd be stupid not to. We destroyed their nuclear facility last time, and we'll see if we destroy others this time..."
