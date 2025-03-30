Trump threatens Iran with bombing if it doesn't agree to a deal

US President Donald Trump threatened to bomb Iran if it does not agree to a deal on Sunday, speaking to NBC.

"If they don’t make a deal, there will be a bombing," he said. "It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before."

Trump also threatened further sanctions, but noted that his administration and Tehran were talking. This comes after Trump vowed to restore "maximum pressure" on the Islamic Republic, all the while indicating his preference for a deal on the Iranian nuclear program.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pazeshkian issued a statement that rejected direct negotiations with the US on the nuclear program.

Trump also spoke about the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to reach a ceasefire, expressing anger at Russian President Vladimir Putin after he called for a transitional government to take power in Ukraine, effectively pushing out President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia’s fault — which it might not be — but if I think it was Russia’s fault, I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia," Trump said.

These sanctions would bar those who buy Russian oil from doing business in the US. In addition, he said that "there will be a 25 percent tariff on all oil" if a deal cannot be reached in a month.